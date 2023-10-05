Scottish Green MSP lodges abortion buffer zones Bill

Gillian Mackay comments

An MSP has lodged a Bill that could lead to abortion buffer zones being introduced at medical facilities.

Gillian Mackay, Scottish Green MSP for Central Scotland, lodged her Safe Access Zones Bill on Thursday.

The Bill, which will be published on Friday, will see 150m safe zones around facilities where abortions are carried out, meaning anti-abortion campaigners have a restriction on their proximity to such places.

Speaking on X, formerly known as Twitter, the MSP announced: “This evening I formally lodged my Safe Access Zones Bill.

“It has taken an enormous effort to get it this far.

“I want to thank my team, campaigners and everyone who shared their stories with us. We would not be where we are without you.

“The Bill will be published tomorrow.”

Commenting on the Bill, women’s health minister Jenni Minto said: “It is completely unacceptable for women to face any fear of harassment, intimidation or unwanted influence when accessing essential healthcare services – and the same goes for healthcare staff doing their job.