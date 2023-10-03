What the papers say – October 3

British newspapers

The HS2 rail line, health and transgender issues take centre stage as the Conservative conference in Manchester dominates the front pages of Tuesday’s newspapers.

The Government’s backtracking on the northern section of the HS2 project features on the front of the i, The Guardian, the Metro, The Times, the Financial Times, and the Daily Express .

FT UK: Sunak faces mounting protests overplan to axe northern branch of HS2 #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/8arfOoiENh — George Mann (@sgfmann) October 2, 2023

Tomorrow's front page: Education Secretary’s late call to ban mobiles in school is a fail, says Vanessa Feltz #tomorrowspaperstodayhttps://t.co/6c0tBqeJ2v pic.twitter.com/3byqrrnFjl — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) October 2, 2023

The i: Tory rebellion grows as PM scraps HS2 in the North #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/p2dyqskexO — George Mann (@sgfmann) October 2, 2023

The Guardian: Sunak accused of ‘cancelling thefuture’ with climbdown over HS2 #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/fi07wKe5OE — George Mann (@sgfmann) October 2, 2023

Daily Express: RISHI’S ‘PATH TO VICTORY’ BY DELIVERING WHAT’S BEST FOR BRITAIN #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/lp4PYS5LsQ — George Mann (@sgfmann) October 2, 2023

The Times: Pope backs the blessing of same-sexpartnerships #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/hPkmfioIKm — George Mann (@sgfmann) October 2, 2023

The Daily Mail focuses on business secretary Kemi Badenoch and her statement at the annual conference that Britain is the best country in which to be black.

Daily Mail: Britain is the best country to be black in,says Kemi #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/W42vlCGoWN — George Mann (@sgfmann) October 2, 2023

The Daily Telegraph opted for a front on “wokery” in the NHS with the headline: “Transgender women to be banned from female wards”.

The front page of today's Daily Telegraph: 'Transgender women to be banned from female wards'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/ArYylIYw9E — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) October 2, 2023

The Daily Mirror is simply emblazoned with the word “Unforgivable” as it hears from the mother of Bradley Lowery after a Sheffield Wednesday fan was seen holding up a picture of her late sone and laughing.

The Sun tells the tale of Strictly judge Shirley Ballas and her fears over online trolls.

https://twitter.com/sgfmann/status/1708951380625428807/photo/1