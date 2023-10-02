Two further arrests in murder probe after man shot in Warwickshire

Ben Daly (Warwickshire Police/PA)

Two more suspects have been arrested following the shooting of a 30-year-old man in Warwickshire.

A total of nine people have now been detained in relation to the murder of Ben Daly, who died after being found with a gunshot wound in Clemens Street, Leamington Spa, on August 10.

Warwickshire Police said on Saturday that a 19-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of murder and a 30-year-old woman on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Both remain in custody.

It follows the arrest of a 52-year-old man on suspicion of murder, and of four other men and two women on suspicion of conspiracy to murder.

Nine people have now been detained (Joe Giddens/PA)

It is believed Mr Daly was shot in nearby Frances Havergal Close before being found.

He died later in hospital.

In a statement, his family said: “Ben was a much-loved father, son, grandson, brother, uncle, and friend.

“He was our one and only.

“You brought so much love and laughter to us all.

“Your pranks kept so many people on their toes.