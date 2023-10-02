Suits and watches owned by James Bond actor Sir Roger Moore to go under hammer

A gallery assistant holds a limited edition watch which is going on sale

Tailored suits and a limited edition watch owned by James Bond star Sir Roger Moore are among a collection of items set to go under the hammer.

Offered from the late actor’s family by Bonhams auction house, the vast lot will go on sale on October 4, the 50th anniversary year of his first appearance as 007 in Live And Let Die.

Sir Roger, who played Bond in seven films, the most of any 007 actor, including 1977’s The Spy Who Loved Me and 1983’s Octopussy, died in 2017.

Sir Roger Moore’s son Geoffrey Moore stands next to a double-breasted mohair dinner suit believed to have been made for the late actor in The Spy Who Loved Me in 1977 (Victoria Jones/PA)

Headline lots within the personal collection sale include a bespoke double-breasted mohair dinner suit believed to have been made for Sir Roger in the 1977 Bond movie, which has an estimated price tag of between £20,000 and £30,000.

A number of other suits are also being auctioned, including a dinner suit made for the actor by Douglas Hayward, which is identical to one worn during his 007 departure in 1985’s A View To A Kill. It too is expected to fetch between £20,000 and £30,000.

A white ski suit by sportswear brand Bogner purchased for Sir Roger for the same 007 film could also go for between £15,000 and £20,000.

Meanwhile, an Omega special edition 50 Years Of 007 Seamaster carries an estimate of between £20,000 and £30,000.

A Bogner white ski suit purchased for Sir Roger Moore in A View To A Kill in 1985 is valued at between £15,000 and £25,000 (Victoria Jones/PA)

The watch features an inscription from the Bond producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael Wilson which says: “To Roger, love from Michael and Barbara”.

Harvey Cammell, Bonhams’ global director of valuations and private collections, previously said: “Sir Roger Moore was a true icon of the silver screen, best known for bringing his natural charm and panache to the role of 007.

“Bonhams is honoured to be offering his personal collection for sale and giving this unique opportunity for Bond fans to get a little closer to the man himself.”