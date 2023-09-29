BBC journalists to vote on industrial action

BBC Broadcasting House in London

BBC journalists are to be balloted for industrial action in a dispute over jobs.

The National Union of Journalists (NUJ) said all its members at the corporation will vote in a campaign opposing any compulsory redundancies.

The NUJ said its members in the World Service, the News Channel, and across England at BBC Local faced losing their jobs.

The union said it believes compulsory redundancies can be avoided with redeployment and flexibility.

Paul Siegert, NUJ national broadcasting organiser, said: “This dispute is resolvable and requires serious engagement.