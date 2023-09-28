Emergency services train for major summer’s day incident at busy beach

Camber Sands exercise

Emergency services tested out their response to the scenario of a major incident taking place on a busy summer’s day at a Sussex beach on Thursday.

South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb), Sussex Police, East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service, Rother District Council, HM Coastguard and RNLI lifeguards carried out the annual training exercise on the sand dunes of Camber Sands, near Rye, East Sussex.

Every year the training between agencies takes place under Operation Radcott, an initiative which aims to keep visitors and beachgoers safe at the popular coastal spot.

An RNLI boat crashes through waves during the exercise (Gareth Fuller/PA)

The mock run was based around a busy summer’s day where a number of people were injured and needed emergency treatment.

Martin Watson, of SECAmb’s East Sussex operating unit, said: “While we work with our Operation Radcott partners on a regular basis, this exercise provides us with the opportunity to test and learn from our plans in a safe environment.