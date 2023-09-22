Two trade unions suspend school strike action following improved pay offer

School strikes

Two trade unions have confirmed they will suspend strike action at schools and ballot members on an improved pay offer from the body that represents Scottish councils.

Unite and GMB said on Friday they have suspended strikes by staff including cleaners and janitors due to take place next week in schools in Scotland after Cosla offered an increased wage rise.

Strikes were due to take place from September 26 until September 28.

Unite members in Clackmannanshire, Comhairle nan Eilean Siar, Dundee, East Dunbartonshire, East Renfrewshire, Fife, Glasgow City, Inverclyde, North Lanarkshire, South Lanarkshire and Orkney councils were all set to strike.

Meanwhile, GMB members were due to strike in Aberdeen, Clackmannanshire, Comhairle Nan Eilean Siar, Dundee, East Dunbartonshire, Falkirk, Glasgow, Orkney, Renfrewshire and South Ayrshire.

School closures are still likely across the country after Unison on Thursday said it would consult with members, but recommended they reject the offer.

The union has strike mandates in 24 council areas but it is not clear what the full impact will be on schools.

The new offer represents a minimum wage increase of £2,006 for those on the Scottish Government’s living wage and a minimum increase of £1,929 for workers who are earning above the living wage.

Unite said its local government committee has recommended “acceptance” of the pay offer.

Unite will hold a ballot of its local government membership which opens on September 26 and closes on October 17.

The living wage of £10.85 will rise to £11.89 under the new offer, equivalent to a 9.6% increase.

The pay offer is estimated to cost roughly £580 million.

Graham McNab, lead negotiator for local government for Unite, said: “Unite’s local government committee has agreed to suspend the scheduled strike action next week.

“We will now hold a ballot involving our members on the new pay offer which comes with a recommendation for acceptance.

“Unite’s primary objective all along has been to negotiate a credible offer that addresses chronic low pay in local government.

“It is an offer that should have been put on the table months ago if it were not for the dithering and blundering by Cosla and Scottish Government ministers.

“We believe the offer makes sufficient progress on low pay and it is one that our wider membership should have its say on.”

Keir Greenaway, GMB Scotland senior organiser in public services, said: “It would be wrong to suggest this offer is not a clear improvement on those that came before it, especially for the lowest-paid workers.

“GMB is a trade union led by its members and it is absolutely right they are asked to decide on what is a significantly better offer.

“Cosla has itself highlighted how far it has advanced since April, which only begs the question why it took so many months to make an offer worth discussing with our members?

“We remain disappointed it took first the threat and then the looming reality of strike action in Scotland’s schools before we saw any sign of leadership from Cosla.

“Whatever our members decide, lessons should be learned from these needlessly protracted negotiations to ensure workers, parents and pupils do not endure similar uncertainty in future.”

With strikes still likely, Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar said: “What I would urge the Scottish Government to do is not be a bystander, be a participant, get around the table with Cosla, with the trade unions and thrash out a fair pay deal here.”