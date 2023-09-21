Trial date set for man accused of burglary of home of England’s Raheem Sterling

Chelsea v Brighton and Hove Albion – Premier League – Stamford Bridge

A trial date has been set for a 23-year-old man who has been charged with conspiracy to commit burglary in connection with a break-in at the home of England footballer Raheem Sterling.

Emiliano Krosi, of Ditton Court Road, Southend-on-Sea, appeared at Guildford Crown Court to face 33 counts of conspiracy to commit burglary.

One count relates to the burglary of former Manchester City and current Chelsea star Sterling’s home, Surrey Police has said.

The break-in happened in Oxshott, Leatherhead, and was reported to police on December 3 last year during the World Cup in Qatar.

Judge Rufus Taylor adjourned the case for a plea hearing to taking place on November 3 and the two-week trial to start on February 14, 2024.

He told Krosi, who was brought to court from HMP Wandsworth: “We will see you for a further case management hearing on November 3, you will be brought from Wandsworth for that hearing.

“I have fixed a trial in case it’s needed for February 14 next year and that will be a 10-day fixed trial.

“In the mean time, you are remanded in custody.”

Sterling travelled home from Qatar to be with his family after news of the incident reached him, missing England’s 3-0 win over Senegal on December 4.