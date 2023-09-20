Family of murdered teenager say their lives will never be complete

Terrell Marshall-Williams

The family of a teenager murdered in Wolverhampton have said their “lives will never be complete without him”.

Terrell Marshall-Williams, 16, died after being found with stab wounds in Warnford Walk, Merry Hill, at around 4.30pm on Monday.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

His family said in a statement released by West Midlands Police on Wednesday: “There are no words to express the pain and suffering having Terrell taken from us has caused.

“He had just begun finding his way in life and how he fitted into this world, we loved him unconditionally and our lives will never be complete without him.”

West Midlands Police previously said a 23-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder at around lunchtime on Tuesday.

It follows the arrests of two other men, both aged 22, on suspicion of the same offence.

The force said a 39-year-old man who was detained on suspicion of assisting an offender has been released on bail while inquiries continue.

West Midlands Police said: “We know this death has been upsetting and deeply unsettling for many in our community.

“Our officers were among those who provided first aid and CPR at the scene on Monday afternoon and their thoughts and those of the Wolverhampton Police team remain with the family and friends who have lost a beloved child.