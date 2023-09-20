Cleveland Police chief praises staff after force comes out of special measures

A chief constable has praised officers after his force was taken out of special measures.

Mark Webster, who became Cleveland Police’s seventh chief in less than a decade last year, welcomed the announcement by His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services (HMICFRS).

The north east force had been under HMICFRS oversight since 2019, and following a number of in-depth inspections since then, improvements to the service have now been recognised.

Mr Webster said: “I am very pleased to confirm that Cleveland Police is no longer in special measures and has been removed from the ‘engage’ phase of force monitoring by His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services.

“Since joining Cleveland Police in April 2022, I have been committed to steering a clear pathway out of HMICFRS oversight.

“I have also seen the commitment and determination of colleagues every day, striving to drive the force forward.

“I would like to publicly thank each and every officer, member of staff, volunteer, the senior leadership team and the Office for the Police and Crime Commissioner for their hard work and dedication which has led us to this point.”