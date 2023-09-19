Lib Dems fined by elections watchdog over late reporting of donations

Liberal Democrats annual conference 2014

The elections watchdog has hit the Liberal Democrats with fines amounting to £3,300 for failing to comply with party finance rules.

Sir Ed Davey’s party was investigated for the late reporting of 21 donations, the failure to report two new loans, and the failure to report four changes to existing loans.

The Conservative Party was also fined a total of £600 for the late reporting of four donations.



Electoral Commission director of regulation and digital transformation Louise Edwards said it was “disappointing” that parties were failing to comply with the rules.

A Lib Dem spokesman said: “This was an honest oversight by local parties that rely largely on volunteers.

“We continue to offer training to local parties to help ensure reporting deadlines are met.”

The Electoral Commission also revealed the Social Democratic and Labour Party (SDLP) was fined £1,000 for late reporting, while the Breakthrough Party was hit with a £400 penalty for the late reporting of two donations.

Ms Edwards said: “The timely and accurate publication of parties’ donations and loans is vital to ensuring voters have transparency over how much money parties are raising.

“The political finance laws we enforce are there to ensure this transparency.