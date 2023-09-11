Wilko: Full list of 52 shops set to shut this week

Wilko enters administration

Wilko is set to shut its first shops this week after falling into administration.

The 90-year-old retailer will close 52 branches across Tuesday and Thursday after failing to secure a deal to rescue the stores.

Administrators from PwC said last week the closures will lead to 1,016 redundancies.

The Wilko store in Hammersmith is one of the 52 stores due to shut this week (PA)

It comes as the insolvency experts continue to seek a deal to save as many shops and jobs as possible.

They were dealt a blow on Monday after HMV owner Doug Putman confirmed he has failed in a bid to strike a deal to buy around 200 stores.

It means thousands of jobs across Wilko’s remaining shops, warehouses and head office remain in the balance.

The following Wilko shops will close on Tuesday September 12:

Acton, London

Aldershot, Hampshire

Barking, London

Bishop Auckland, County Durham

Bletchley, Milton Keynes

Brownhills, Walsall

Camberley, Surrey

Cardiff Bay Retail Park

Falmouth, Cornwall

Harpurhey, Manchester

Irvine, North Ayrshire

Liverpool Edge Lane

Llandudno, Wales

Lowestoft, Suffolk

Morley, Leeds

Nelson, Lancashire

Port Talbot, Wales

Putney, London

Stafford, Staffordshire

Tunbridge Wells, Kent

Wakefield, 121 Kirkgate

Weston-super-Mare, Somerset

Westwood Cross Retail Park, Broadstairs, Kent

Winsford, Cheshire

The following Wilko shops will close on Thursday September 14: