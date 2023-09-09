Parliamentary researcher ‘who spied for China’ is arrested

UK NewsPublished:

A second man was also arrested under the Official Secrets Act.

Parliamentary researcher ‘who spied for China’ is arrested

Two men have been arrested under the Official Secrets Act amid allegations that a parliamentary researcher spied for China.

The researcher is understood to have had links to several senior Tory MPs, including security minister Tom Tugendhat and foreign affairs committee chairwoman Alicia Kearns.

He was arrested along with another man by officers on March 13, it was revealed by the Sunday Times.

Officers from the Metropolitan Police’s Counter Terrorism Command, which oversees espionage-related offences, are investigating.

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News