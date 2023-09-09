Parliamentary researcher ‘who spied for China’ is arrested

Wilko reveals locations of four Midlands stores set to close and redundancies of staff
A second man was also arrested under the Official Secrets Act.
Two men have been arrested under the Official Secrets Act amid allegations that a parliamentary researcher spied for China.
The researcher is understood to have had links to several senior Tory MPs, including security minister Tom Tugendhat and foreign affairs committee chairwoman Alicia Kearns.
He was arrested along with another man by officers on March 13, it was revealed by the Sunday Times.
Officers from the Metropolitan Police’s Counter Terrorism Command, which oversees espionage-related offences, are investigating.