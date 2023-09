Scottish schools will close during three-day staff strike, unions warn

School pupils

More than three-quarters of Scotland’s schools could shut when support staff take three days of strike action in a dispute over pay, unions have warned.

Unison said more than 21,000 members will take part in the co-ordinated action over three days from Tuesday September 26 to Thursday September 28.

Members of the Unite and GMB Scotland unions will also take part in the action.

Those going on strike include cleaners, caterers, janitors and school support assistants.

Unions have said workers deserve “far more” than the “below inflation” 5% pay offer from employer body Cosla.

? Scotland's largest local government union, UNISON, announces strike dates over pay disputes. Let's support fair wages for council workers! #PayUpForCouncilStaff Full info: https://t.co/QJ8tVV8keN pic.twitter.com/6GGmSBEjod — UNISON Scotland (@unisonscot) September 7, 2023

Unison Scotland’s head of local government, Johanna Baxter, said: “Going on strike is always a last resort – our members want to be in schools supporting children not on picket lines outside them.

“But they have been left with no option. Local government workers overwhelmingly rejected Cosla’s below-inflation pay offer back in March and despite our repeated representations, no improvement has been forthcoming.

“A real-terms pay cut in the midst of a cost-of-living crisis is a cut our members simply cannot afford. This is not a highly-paid workforce – three-quarters of local government workers earn less than the average Scottish wage.

“All they want is to be paid fairly for the vital work they do supporting Scotland’s communities.

“Cosla and the Scottish Government need to get back round the table and work with us to deliver that.”

In August, Unison members working in schools voted to take strike action with mandates in 24 local authority areas across Scotland.

Local authority areas affected are: Aberdeenshire Council; Highland Council; Orkney Islands Council; Shetland Islands Council; The City of Edinburgh Council; Comhairle nan Eilean Siar; Fife Council; South Lanarkshire Council; Aberdeen City Council; Glasgow City Council and Clackmannanshire Council.

Also affected are Moray Council; South Ayrshire Council; Stirling Council; West Dunbartonshire Council; North Ayrshire Council; East Dunbartonshire Council; Dundee City Council; Inverclyde Council; Angus Council; East Renfrewshire Council; Perth & Kinross Council; Dumfries & Galloway Council; and Renfrewshire Council.

Unite chief Sharon Graham said Cosla and the Scottish Government had been warned strike action was ‘inevitable’ without an improved pay offer (PA)

Unite members will take action in Clackmannanshire, Comhairle nan Eilean Siar, Dundee, East Dunbartonshire, East Renfrewshire, Fife, Glasgow City, Inverclyde, North Lanarkshire, South Lanarkshire, and Orkney.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Cosla and the Scottish Government have been given warning after warning that strike action will be inevitable unless there is an improved pay offer.

“The entire blame for this situation is down to Cosla’s ineptitude, and the Scottish Government’s dithering.

“Unite’s hard working council members deserve far more than 5%. They will have their union’s total support in the fight for better jobs, pay and conditions in local government.”

GMB Scotland members had planned to walk out in 10 council areas for two days next week but suspended that action to join the other unions in the co-ordinated strike later this month.

Keir Greenaway, GMB Scotland senior organiser in public services, said: “Our members are absolutely essential to the operation of schools and early years and the support children receive there.

“We have tried repeatedly to find a way forward with Cosla but until an improved offer is made, one that workers believe is acceptable, then disruptive action seems increasingly inevitable.”