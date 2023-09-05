Driver trapped following collision between bus and car

The emergency services are at the scene of a crash involving a 52-seater bus and a car, which left a driver trapped.

Fire crews are working to remove the driver who is trapped following the collision on the Cleddau Bridge in Pembrokeshire, Wales.

The Mid and West Wales Fire Service said the emergency services responded at 2.19pm on Tuesday to the incident in Pembroke Dock.

“Crews responded to a road traffic collision involving one 52-seater bus and one private motor vehicle,” a spokesman said.

“Many of the bus passengers are suffering with various injuries.

“One driver is currently severely trapped, crews are currently working to extract the trapped driver as well as administering first aid.”

Firefighters from the Pembroke Dock, Milford Haven, Haverfordwest, Tenby and Narberth were called to the scene as well as the air ambulance and Dyfed-Powys Police.

A police spokeswoman said the incident had been downgraded from a major incident.

“Police are in attendance at a road traffic collision which occurred on the A477 near the Cleddau Bridge, Pembroke Dock at about 2.15pm on September 5,” they said.