Online gambling firm In Touch Games has licences to operate in Britain suspended

A woman using her mobile phone

Online gambling firm In Touch Games has had its licences to operate in Britain suspended by the industry regulator.

The Gambling Commission suspended the firm’s operating licences as it carries out a review under section 116 of the Gambling Act 2005.

It said it suspects the operator failed to follow licence conditions related to money laundering, fair and transparent terms and practices, and reporting key events.

In Touch Games operates 11 websites including bonusboss.co.uk, cashmo.co.uk, drslot.co.uk, jammymonkey.com and slotfactory.com.

The regulator’s website now lists all these trading names as “inactive”.

We have suspended the operating licences of online gambling business In Touch Games Limited. It is suspected the operator failed to follow licence conditions related to money laundering, fair and transparent terms and practices, and reporting key events. https://t.co/gB0xqSxj14 — Gambling Commission (@GamRegGB) September 2, 2023

In February, the commission said the firm had been fined £6.1 million for social responsibility and money laundering failings.

The business’s social responsibility failures included not interacting with a customer until seven weeks after they had been flagged for erratic and extended play, and accepting a customer’s word that they earned £6,000 a month without verifying it until they were flagged for gambling during unsociable hours.

Anti-money laundering failures included not having appropriate policies, procedures and controls and not sufficiently considering or implementing the regulator’s money laundering and terrorist financing risk assessment or guidance.

It was the third time In Touch Games faced regulatory action. In 2019 it paid a £2.2 million settlement for failures and in 2021 it was fined £3.4 million and warned over further failures.

According to Companies House, In Touch Games Ltd’s accounts are “overdue”, as its figures for up to July 29 2022 were due by April 29 2023.

A Gambling Commission spokesperson said: “In accordance with section 118 (2) of the Act the commission has determined to suspend the above operating licence.

“We have made it clear to the operator that during the course of the suspension we expect it to focus on treating consumers fairly and keeping them fully informed of any developments which impact them.

“The suspension does not prevent the operator from allowing consumers to access their accounts and withdrawing funds.

“The suspension takes place immediately.”

In June 2022, Skywind Holdings announced it had acquired Intouch Games Group.

Skywind Group, an online gambling business, has been approached for comment.