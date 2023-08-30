Man charged in connection with break-in at Chelsea star Raheem Sterling’s home

Emiliano Krosi, 23, of Ditton Court Road, Southend-on-Sea, will appear at Guildford Crown Court on September 21.

Raheem Sterling

A man has been charged with conspiracy to commit burglary in connection with a break-in at the home of England winger Raheem Sterling, Surrey Police said.

Emiliano Krosi, 23, of Ditton Court Road, Southend-on-Sea, has been charged with 33 offences of conspiracy to commit burglary.

One count relates to the burglary of former Manchester City and current Chelsea star Sterling’s home, the force said.

Sterling during a World Cup quarter-final against France in Qatar last December (PA)

The break-in happened in Oxshott, Leatherhead, and was reported to police on December 3 last year during the World Cup in Qatar.

Krosi has been remanded in custody and will appear at Guildford Crown Court on September 21.

