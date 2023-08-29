Kuwait Crown Prince meets Sunak amid backdrop of anti-Ulez protests

Crown Prince of Kuwait visit to the UK

The Crown Prince of Kuwait had his visit to Number 10 partially disrupted by opponents of the ultra-low emission zone (Ulez), who staged a protest against the scheme outside Downing Street.

The meeting between Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Saba and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak coincided with a loud demonstration on Tuesday against the expansion of London Mayor Sadiq Khan’s scheme.

The convoys of world leaders typically travel through the front gates of Downing Street for meetings with the British Prime Minister.

The Crown Prince instead emerged at the famous front door alongside Rishi Sunak having gone in via an alternative entrance, with the pair shaking hands and smiling for the waiting media.

In brief remarks before their meeting, Mr Sunak said he wanted to discuss future ties between the UK and Kuwait.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak with the Crown Prince in Number 10 (Hollie Adams/PA)

He said: “Your Highness, it is such a great pleasure to welcome you to Downing Street.

“The friendship between our countries stretches back over 100 years. I am excited today to talk to you about the future, how we can strengthen our partnership, both economically and for our mutual security.”

Discussions between the two leaders are expected to centre on trade and investment between the two countries.

The Crown Prince, speaking through a translator and in brief remarks, said: “We are ready for that.