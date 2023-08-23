Civil Aviation Authority workers vote in favour of industrial action

Prospect

Workers at the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) have voted overwhelmingly in favour of industrial action in a dispute over pay.

Members of the Prospect union backed strikes by 2-1 and by almost 9-1 for other forms of industrial action.

The union said the CAA had refused to provide a “fair” pay rise for this year.

Prospect added that an internal survey of CAA workers found that two in five are considering leaving the organisation because of poor pay and excessive workload.

It was the first time a ballot on industrial action has taken place at the CAA, said Prospect.

? Prospect members at the Civil Aviation Authority vote overwhelmingly to take industrial action over pay ✈️ 67% who voted in the ballot did so in favour of strike action, and 87% voted in favour of taking action short of a strike. pic.twitter.com/3YcRNfjUnh — Prospect Union (@ProspectUnion) August 22, 2023

Turnout was 65%, well over the required legal threshold.

The timing and nature of industrial action will be decided in due course.

Mike Clancy, general secretary of Prospect, said: “More than a decade of real terms pay cuts have left our members at the CAA with no choice but to take industrial action.

“During the initial stages of the pandemic they did their part by taking a pay cut to enable their employer to continue to function.

“This show of goodwill has not been returned and inadequate pay levels are having a serious impact on recruitment and retention at the CAA.

“The employer can still avert this industrial action by coming back to the table with a meaningful offer that addresses the ongoing cost-of-living crisis.