Animal Rising protesters charged after Sandringham lambs stolen

UK NewsPublished:

Three women handed themselves in to police as the protest group claimed responsibility for the thefts.

Three women have been charged after Animal Rising protesters were recorded stealing lambs from the King’s Sandringham Estate.

The protest group claimed to be behind the theft on May 24 when it released a video of three women walking through a field in West Newton, Norfolk, and loading three lambs into the back of a vehicle.

Police said they later handed themselves in at a police station in Slough, Berkshire, in relation to the theft.

A spokesperson for Norfolk Police said on Monday that Sarah Foy, 23, from Alfreton, Derbyshire, Rose Patterson, 34, from London, and Rosa Sharkey, 23, also from London, have been charged with theft, three counts of causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal, and three of failing to record the movement of an animal.

The trio have been released on police bail and will appear at King’s Lynn Magistrates’ Court on September 28.

