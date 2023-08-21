11,000 animals ‘lured’ on to scales at Bedfordshire zoo for annual weigh-in

ZSL Whipsnade Zoo annual stocktake

More than 11,000 animals have been “lured” on to weighing scales at a Bedfordshire zoo to help maintain their health and well-being.

Butterflies, lemurs and bears were a part of Whipsnade Zoo’s annual weigh-in on Monday.

Eurasian brown bear Minnie is measured during the annual stocktake at ZSL Whipsnade Zoo (Joe Giddens/PA)

Their weight and vital statistics were recorded on the shared Zoological Information Management System (ZIMS) database, to help zookeepers worldwide compare information about threatened species.

Five-foot European brown bears Minnie and Mana were encouraged on to a set of scales using a “dash of honey”, and weighed 148 and 174 kilograms (328.4lbs and 383.6lbs) respectively.

Tim Savage, team leader of birds at Whipsnade Zoo, said: “We used honey to encourage our European brown bears to stretch up to their full height against giant rulers.

Blue-throated macaw Stilton is weighed by keeper Elizabeth Brown (Joe Giddens/PA)

“Minnie and Mana proved that bears really will do anything for a taste of honey.”

A four-year-old domestic Bactrian camel named Oakley weighed 728kg (1604.9lbs) on “industrial” scales, while a two-year-old “critically” endangered blue-throated macaw called Stilton, weighed 782g (1.72lb) on “specially designed perch” scales.

“All of the animals at Whipsnade Zoo are weighed and measured regularly, but today’s annual weigh-in is an opportunity to review the information we’ve recorded and ensure it is up-to-date and accurate,” Mr Savage added.

A Bactrian camel named Oakley is weighed by keeper George Spooner (Joe Giddens/PA)

“With so many animals with different personalities, we have to come up with creative tactics to entice them on to the scales.

“Like luring our leaping 2.5kg (5.5lb) lemurs on to the scales in exchange for their favourite sweetcorn.”

A millipede named Tina is weighed by keeper Elliott Rose (Joe Giddens/PA)

The zoo, a part of the conservation charity ZSL (Zoological Society of London), told the PA news agency it “pushes” the welfare standards for all their animals.

Mr Savage said: “What goes on behind the scenes is the really important stuff, that information contributes to everything.