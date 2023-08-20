Lionesses urged to ‘roar to victory’ as nation unites behind them

Australia v England – FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 – Semi Final – Stadium Australia

England’s Lionesses are poised for the game of their lives, with the whole country hoping they “roar to victory” in their first Women’s World Cup final.

Millions of supporters will be celebrating if they beat Spain at the 75,000-plus seat Stadium Australia in Sydney and make England world champions for the first time since the men’s team’s victory in 1966.

A training session at the Central Coast Stadium in Gosford (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Supporters are set to flock to pubs and bars for the 11am kick-off (BST), with the game tipped to give a £185 million boost to the UK economy.

Ahead of the match, the King issued a rallying cry of “roar to victory” and the Prime Minister urged players to bring the trophy home, although neither is attending the game Down Under.

England manager Sarina Wiegman and Millie Bright during a press conference (Zac Goodwin/PA)

England captain Millie Bright said the Lionesses need to play the “game of our lives” to be crowned champions.

“I think it’s been players’ dreams for years,” the 29-year-old defender said.

“We know how passionate our nation is back home and how much they want us to win.

“We need to play the game of our lives.”

Manager Sarina Wiegman, who led the Lionesses to glory at Euro 2022, hailed the levels of support ahead of the final as “incredible”.

“We felt the support, we felt the support here, but also from the other side of the world in the UK,” she said.

“That’s something that we dream of.”

England manager Sarina Wiegman during a press conference (Zac Goodwin/PA)

England’s 3-1 semi-final victory over co-host Australia on Wednesday was the most-watched game of the tournament, but the final is set to be viewed by millions more.

A peak of 11.5 million people watched the semi-final in Australia, while in England a high of 7.3 million fans saw the game on BBC One on a working day.

Public screenings are set to take place at locations such as Victoria Park in Tower Hamlets, east London – which could accommodate around 12,500 supporters for the game.

“Good luck today Lionesses, and may you roar to victory”, said Charles, in a message shared on social media on Saturday evening.

Larry the cat outside 10 Downing Street, which has been adorned with England flags and bunting (Victoria Jones/PA)

Rishi Sunak also wished them well in a letter to “Sarina and all our Lionesses”.

He said: “For my daughters, and for every girl in this country, you have made football something for them; you have made them feel they belong on the pitch.

“So – in a way – you’ve already brought football home.

“All that remains is to bring the trophy home too — and the whole nation is rooting for you. Thank you – and good luck!”

The Prince of Wales apologised in advance for not attending the final.

It comes after sports broadcaster Gabby Logan, who is set to host the BBC’s coverage of the game, said she was “disappointed” that William – president of the Football Association – was not going.

Good luck for tomorrow @Lionesses ???????? pic.twitter.com/a4WJ7ycVTK — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) August 19, 2023

In the short video posted to social media on Saturday, the heir to the throne was sitting beside a smiling Princess Charlotte, eight, who was clutching a football.

William said: “Lionesses we want to send you a huge good luck for tomorrow, we’re sorry we can’t be there in person but we’re so proud of everything you’ve achieved and the millions you’ve inspired here and around the world.

“So go out there tomorrow and really enjoy yourselves.”

A grinning Charlotte added: “Good luck Lionesses.”

Queen Letizia of Spain is set to travel to Australia for the final, while UK royals and are not attending.

Appearing on BBC’s Newscast, sports broadcaster Logan was asked her thoughts on William and Mr Sunak both not travelling to cheer on the Lionesses.

The 50-year-old said: “I have to say I’m disappointed that Prince William isn’t going with his role at the FA and the history that is going to happen and be created on Sunday, one way or the other.

“I just wonder would neither of those people come to a men’s World Cup final, would Britain not be represented by at least one of those two figures at a men’s World Cup and I can’t help thinking that they would be there.

“I don’t know what prior engagements that can’t be moved or if there’s something that’s enormously important that is getting in the way of this, but it does feel like we should have somebody of national (importance).”

MPs have called on the authorities to ignore instances of publicans serving outside of their usual Sunday hours, after warnings that licensing rules may leave some venues unable to serve pints or open early for excited fans on the day.

On Thursday, Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove said: “I’ve asked councils to do everything they can to help pubs get open earlier on Sunday, so people can come together and enjoy a drink before kick-off for this special occasion.”