Six people injured as Fiat 500 collides with pedestrians

The incident is not believed to have been deliberate (Peter Byrne/PA)

Several people have been injured after a Fiat 500 hit a group of pedestrians in Worcestershire.

Six people suffered injuries, including one who is in a critical condition, after the car struck the pedestrians in Church Street, Malvern, on Tuesday.

As well as the person in a critical condition, two others were taken to hospital with injuries described as serious but not life-threatening, West Mercia Police (WMP) said.

Three others suffered minor injuries which did not require medical treatment.

WMP said that inquiries into the incident were ongoing, but it was not believed to be deliberate.