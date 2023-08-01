From busking to Abbey Road, it was a dream, says viral musician on album release

Wilfy Williams standing on the steps to Abbey Road Studios holding a guitar

A musician from London, who went viral after a crowd burst into a conga at Leicester Square underground station, said it has been “a dream” to release a new album and work with Elbow drummer Alex Reeves.

Wilfy Williams, who was a busker for around 10 years, was approached by a music producer shortly after going viral in February 2020.

While he was singing and performing The Beatles’ Twist And Shout on guitar in the London Underground station, his audience broke out into a conga and the clip amassed millions of views online.

After being picked up by music producer Rob Toulson following the viral event, Mr Williams was taken to Abbey Road Studios, where he ended up recording his album, titled The Rhyme And Reasons Of Wilfy Williams, with Elbow drummer Reeves.

“We ended up recording in Abbey Road, which was just like a dream come true,” Mr Williams told the PA news agency.

Wilfy Williams worked with Elbow drummer Alex Reeves on his album, saying it was ‘a dream come true’ (Rob Toulson/PA)

“From busking to Abbey Road, it was like a dream.

“[The producer] treated me so well in Abbey Road and when I walked in they were showing me John Lennon’s piano.”

Mr Williams began writing and recording his album soon after going viral three years ago, which he described as “an incredible journey”.

“I went viral and it was just crazy,” he said.

“The day I went viral, it was a once-in-a-lifetime thing.

“It was a really joyful event, and now joyful things have happened for me from that.”

Wilfy Williams said recording his album in Abbey Road Studios was like ‘walking in the footsteps of my heroes’ (Rob Toulson/PA)

On how his album came to fruition, Mr Williams explained: “I met a producer… I did a couple of songs for me and then [he] said ‘right, let’s make an album’, which I didn’t really expect.

“I just played my own songs, but I went viral singing the Beatles – the greatest band ever – and then he [Mr Toulson] started bringing in all of these famous musicians to work with me.”

Mr Williams recorded the entire album alongside Elbow drummer Reeves, saying: “[Reeves] came in and we was going to do a few bits on drums, but then we ended up doing the whole album together.

“He’s a total rock star.”

The Rhyme And Reasons Of Wilfy Williams came out on Tuesday (Wilfy Williams/PA)

Mr Williams said recording his album at Abbey Road Studios was “so incredible”, adding: “I can’t explain how amazing it was.

“It was like walking in the footsteps of my heroes, it was a dream come true.”

He said the tracks on his album are “really emotional and heart-felt, adding that he has taken inspiration from Elbow, The Fray, and Passengers.

“They’re my heroes – I’m walking in the footsteps of giants,” he said.

On how he was feeling ahead of the release of his album on Tuesday, he said: “The feeling is wonderful and I’m really on that precipice where it’s incredible and I’m so happy.”