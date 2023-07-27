Tributes paid to ‘cheeky’ and ‘loving’ teenager fatally stabbed in Warnham

Charlie Cosser

A teenager who was fatally stabbed in a Sussex village has been named as Charlie Cosser.

The 17-year-old was fighting for his life in hospital after being seriously assaulted at an address in Warnham, West Sussex, in the early hours of Sunday July 23 and died on Tuesday July 25.

Charlie, also known as ‘Cheeks’, was stabbed multiple times during the attack in Marches Road.

His family have paid tribute to their “cheeky” and “loving” son and brother, from Milford in Surrey, adding their lives have been destroyed after the “tragic and unnecessary” loss.

A family statement read: “Despite courageously battling right ’til the very end of his young and innocent life, his injuries were too severe and he tragically passed away on the evening of Tuesday 25 July.

“He was the most caring, cheeky, loving son and brother we could have ever wished for, and we cannot imagine a life without him.”

They added: “His ridiculously silly sense of humour will be deeply missed by everyone that knew and loved him.”

The tribute comes as a 16-year-old boy from Chessington, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been charged with murder, and possession of a bladed article.

Crawley Magistrates Court in West Sussex (Ian West/PA)

A 16-year-old girl from Horsham has also been charged with perverting the course of justice and assisting an offender.

They will both appear at Crawley Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, July 27.

A 52-year-old woman who was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender has been bailed as the investigation continues.

Detective Chief Inspector Kimball Edey, who is leading the investigation from the Surrey and Sussex major crime team described the case as a “complex and fast-moving investigation” as he appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

“We know there were a number of young people in attendance at an event, and we are keen to speak to them,” the detective said.

“In the meantime, we urge the public not to speculate about the incident on social media as it may jeopardise the ongoing investigation.”

Anyone with information can report it by calling 01273 470101, quoting Operation Ketley, or by reporting online via the Major Incident Public Portal at https://mipp.police.uk/operation/4723F54-PO2?_gl=1*x4sopf*_ga*MTUzNTkwMzI4NC4xNjQ5MjQ5MTk1.