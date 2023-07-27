Coutts boss resigns after Nigel Farage bank account row

Coutts

The boss of bank Coutts which shut down Nigel Farage’s bank account, Peter Flavel, will step down immediately, its owner NatWest Group has said.

It follows the resignation of NatWest’s chief executive Dame Alison Rose in the early hours of Wednesday.

Its interim boss, Paul Thwaite, said the resignation was agreed by mutual consent and is the “right decision for Coutts and the wider group”.

Mr Flavel is expected to be replaced by Mohammad Kamal Syed, who is currently the head of asset management at the bank, on an interim basis until a permanent successor is found.

The high-net-worth bank has been at the centre of a row sparked by former Ukip leader Mr Farage, after he said his account was shut down because it did not agree with his political views.

Mr Flavel said: “I am exceptionally proud of my seven years at Coutts and I want to thank the team that have built it into such a high-performing business.

“In the handling of Mr Farage’s case we have fallen below the bank’s high standards of personal service.