Monopoly takes on Snowdonia for its latest board game

It comes after the national park, known by many by its Welsh name Ery, beat The Alps, The Black Forest and The Fjords in a 20-way contest of Europe’s leading beauty spots, conducted by the makers of Monopoly, to find the next area to have the board game dedicated to it.

The factors taken into consideration by games’ bosses in this contest were places that had tourist appeal and stunning landmarks.

Winning Moves Custom Games Executive, Yasmin East said: “We expect to be wonderfully spoiled for choices putting this unique and official Monopoly board for Snowdonia together. We haven’t been to Wales for eight years. Each time we do the boards are hugely popular. We expect this one to sell all over the world.”

The move is the latest association between Monopoly and our region. Wolverhampton, Shrewsbury and Birmingham are among towns and cities that have their own board.

The Snowdonia edition is aimed to tapping into the tourist market, with the national park a favourite destination for people from across the nearby West Midlands, Shropshire and Staffordshire.

Even the iconic tokens will be getting a Snowdonia spin to them, like a pair of walking boots replacing the famous boot and a sheep instead of the Scottie Dog.

Chance and Community Chest cards will also customised to Eryri with one suggestion being to fine players for ‘Wild Camping’ without prior permission.

The creators of the game are expecting Snowdon, also known as Yr Wyddfa, to be the favourite to replace Mayfair as the most valuable square. Other suggestions include Eryri National Park and Harlech Castle.