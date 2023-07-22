What the papers say – July 22

British newspapers

Saturday’s newspaper front pages are led by reaction to Friday’s results from three by-elections.

The Guardian leads with “shattering defeats” for the Tories, after Labour overturned a 20,000 majority to win the Selby and Ainsty by-election. The Conservatives also suffered defeat in Somerton and Frome, but held on to Boris Johnson’s old Uxbridge and South Ruislip seat.

Guardian front page, Saturday 22 July 2023: Shattering defeats for Tories in 'cry for change' pic.twitter.com/dtZWPlxiEZ — The Guardian (@guardian) July 21, 2023

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is preparing to launch a “more aggressive” political campaign in the wake of the results, according to The Times.

TIMES: Sunak aims to divide and rule after poll setback #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/Xo58hi2WKo — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) July 21, 2023

Meanwhile, The Telegraph, FT Weekend and Daily Mail report senior Tories have urged the PM to abandon “key net zero pledges” in an effort to return to “true blue” ways.

? The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'PM urged by Cabinet to abandon eco policy'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletter ?https://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/2FGsttkVy7 — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) July 21, 2023

FT WEEKEND: Tories urge Sunak to rein in green pledges after by-election carnage #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/TRdceGYlN4 — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) July 21, 2023

The Daily Express carries comment from Mr Sunak, who has vowed to “double down” on his plans for Government.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer is “ready for power”, according to The Independent.

INDEPENDENT DIGITAL: Starmer crows: We’ve changed – Labour is ready for power #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/iK3YvHOhzq — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) July 21, 2023

Elsewhere, the Daily Mirror urges Britons to get behind the Lionesses’ Women’s World Cup campaign, which gets underway on Saturday morning.

The Sun leads with “getaway chaos” as holidaymakers are hit by mammoth delays.

On tomorrow's front page: Britain's summer getaway ground to a halt as holidaymakers were hit by delays via air, land and seahttps://t.co/RWx90BwKqh pic.twitter.com/7lEqYm2OSW — The Sun (@TheSun) July 21, 2023

And the Daily Star says a US Pentagon chief has admitted he is afraid of a “technical extra-terrestrial surprise”.