Strike at missile depot could threaten munitions supplies, says union

A strike by workers at a Ministry of Defence missile depot could threaten munitions supplies, a union has warned.

GMB Scotland members at the Defence Equipment & Support (DES) munitions depot in Beith, North Ayrshire, will walk out on Monday in a row over retention bonuses.

The union said workers are angry there is a “two-tier workforce” at the base, with managers and craft workers receiving bonuses while non-craft workers do not.

It claimed this means non-craft workers get less than many supermarket workers.

DES is an arm’s length body of the Ministry of Defence (MoD) which delivers equipment and support services to the UK armed forces.

GMB Scotland organiser Chris Kennedy said: “These workers are utterly vital to the UK armed forces – they deserve to be recognised as such.

“Instead, management have allowed a two-tier workforce to develop, fostering bitterness and anger among workers.

“Monday’s strike is the first in the history of the DES – it cannot be allowed to carry on.

“If the Defence Secretary does not step in to right this wrong, supplies of the crucial missiles manufactured at Beith will soon run low.”

The union said that 93% of GMB members at the depot voted for strike action, and more than 50 workers will walk out on Monday.

An MoD spokesman said: “Pre-planned contingency measures are being implemented at Defence Munitions (DM) Beith to ensure the continued operation of the site.