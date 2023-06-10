In Pictures: Heat proves too much for some as temperatures soar

While thousands flocked to the beaches and rivers, others had to work in trying conditions.

A trombone player in the military band faints during the Colonel’s Review, for Trooping the Colour, at Horse Guards Parade in London
A trombone player in the military band faints during the Colonel's Review, for Trooping the Colour, at Horse Guards Parade in London

While blue skies and soaring temperatures across the UK were welcomed by many on Saturday, not everyone was free to enjoy the sunshine.

Thousands flocked to the beaches and rivers to cool off, but a royal event in central London saw dozens of military personnel sweltering in heavy dress uniforms, with the conditions proving too much for a couple.

The Colonel's Review
A member of the military fainting due to the heat during the Colonel’s Review (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Summer weather June 10th 2023
A man takes a drink of water besides deckchairs and beach umbrellas on Brighton beach (Joe Sene/PA)
Pleasure boats are driven along the river in Henley-on-Thames
Pleasure boats are driven along the river in Henley-on-Thames (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Racegoers enjoy the sun in front of the grandstand before the first race at Haydock Park Racecourse, Merseyside
Racegoers enjoy the sun in front of the grandstand before the first race at Haydock Park Racecourse, Merseyside (Nigel French/PA)
Summer weather June 10th 2023
A couple sit on a bench on the seafront at Brighton beach in East Sussex (Joe Sene/PA)

Met Office chief meteorologist Frank Saunders had said temperatures could reach 31C in parts of central and south-east England on Saturday – along with the chance of torrential rain.

A person paddle boards along the Thames with an escort of ducks
A person paddle boards along the Thames with an escort of ducks (Andrew Matthews/PA)
India fans came well prepared in the stands during day four of the ICC World Test Championship Final match at The Oval against Australia
India fans came well prepared in the stands during day four of the ICC World Test Championship Final match at The Oval against Australia (Steven Paston/PA)
Summer weather June 10th 2023
Thousands headed out on the water in an effort to cool down (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Summer weather June 10th 2023
Temperatures were forecast to reach 31C in parts of central and south-east England (Joe Sene/PA)

Meanwhile in central London, the Colonel’s Review for Trooping the Colour was held at Horse Guards Parade.

The Prince of Wales watched from horseback as more than 1,400 soldiers of the Household Division and The King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery, including 400 musicians from the Massed Bands, took part in the second of two formal reviews ahead of the King’s Birthday Parade on June 17.

The Colonel's Review
The Prince of Wales on horseback saluting during the Colonel’s Review (Jonathan Brady/PA)
The Colonel's Review
The heat proved difficult for one of the musicians in their heavy uniform (Jonathan Brady/PA)
The Colonel's Review
A member of the military is taken by stretcher from the parade ground (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Sun gleams on the brass section of the military band
Sun gleams on the brass section of the military band (Jonathan Brady/PA)
