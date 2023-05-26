Vigil held to remember teenagers killed after police pursuit

Cardiff road traffic collision

Balloons, fireworks and flares have been released to remember two teenagers whose deaths in a road accident sparked rioting amid rumours police were pursuing them shortly before they died.

Over 1,500 people gathered at the spot in Ely, Cardiff where Kyrees Sullivan, 16, and Harvey Evans, 15, were killed as they rode a Sur-Ron electric bike on Monday evening.

CCTV footage of a marked South Wales Police van following the teenagers quickly spread on social media leading to violent clashes and disorder in Ely.

The rioting saw nine people arrested and left 15 police officers being injured.

People release balloons during a vigil for the victims of a road traffic collision on Snowden Road in Ely, Cardiff (Jacob King/PA)

The claims of a pursuit were later denied by Alun Michael, the Police and Crime Commissioner for South Wales, but the force has since confirmed a van was following Kyrees and Harvey.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has launched an investigation into the circumstances.

Since Monday, hundreds floral tributes and messages have been left at the scene of the accident in Snowden Road and on Friday evening they gathered to pay tribute to the teenagers.

Many of those gathered held blue balloons and wore white T-shirts adorned with pictures of Kyrees and Harvey, while others stood silently in tears.

A moment of silence was held before the crowd broke out in applause.

It was understood the police had been asked not to attend.

People wore T-shirts with the faces of the two teenagers (Jacob King/PA)

Speaking at the vigil, one of Harvey’s uncles said: “We’re all tarred with the same brush here, especially given what happened on Monday.

“But this is the true Ely. Look how many people have turned out to pay their respects.

“The only difference between Monday and today is that the police aren’t here.”

John O’Driscoll, Harvey’s great uncle, said: “What happened on Monday with the riot, that was wrong, the boys were wrong. But it was out of frustration.

“It was because a lot of the boys get abused by the police around here and so that’s why things kicked off.

“Harvey was my great nephew, we have a big family and we’re all close.

“They were just young boys. Everyone rides bikes and scooters around here. Yes, we find them annoying but that’s just what they do.

“But as soon as those coppers saw they had no helmets they should’ve stopped.”

Balloons are released during the vigil in Snowden Road (Jacob King/PA)

Earlier, the IOPC appealed for witnesses who may have seen the moments before the crash.

It said the investigation was examining the “nature of the police interaction” with Kyrees and Harvey and the “appropriateness” of the officers’ decisions and actions.

The watchdog is also considering whether the police officers’ actions in the van constituted a pursuit, and whether the interaction between the officers and the boys was “reported appropriately by the officers prior to and following the collision”.

IOPC director David Ford: “Our thoughts and sympathies remain with the family and friends of Kyrees and Harvey, as well as all those affected by the loss of two young lives in such a close-knit community as Ely.

“Our investigators have been conducting inquiries and securing evidence in the immediate vicinity of where the events took place, speaking to local residents, distributing leaflets and gathering as much relevant information as possible.

“I am truly grateful for the co-operation and assistance we have received from people within the local community.

“We are working hard to establish the exact circumstances of what took place in the period leading up to the collision. I would like to reassure everyone in the community that our work will be thorough, impartial, and independent of the police.”

Politicians and community leaders met to discuss the aftermath of Monday’s tragedy.

First Minister Mark Drakeford said: “This week, two families are grieving for their sons and the people of Ely have experienced a collective trauma.

“My thoughts are with the families and friends of Harvey and Kyrees.

“Representatives of the local community and public agencies, including Action in Caerau and Ely, the Welsh Government and Cardiff Council today met in Ely.