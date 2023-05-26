UK retail sales rebound in April despite inflation pressure

Shopper with carrier bags

UK retailers saw sales return to growth in April as shoppers continued to spend despite continued high inflation, according to official figures.

The Office for National Statistics revealed that retail sales volumes increased by 0.5% last month, following a fall of 1.2% in March.

Economists had only predicted an increase of 0.3% for the month.

However, the ONS added that sales volumes were down 3% on the same month last year, although shoppers spent more due to higher pricing.

ONS chief economist Grant Fitzner said: “Retail sales grew, partially rebounding from a poor weather-affected March, with jewellers, sports retailers and department stores all having a good month.

“Despite continued high food prices, supermarkets also recovered from the fall in March.