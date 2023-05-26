Met Police officer appears in court charged with rape

Westminster Magistrates’ Court

A Metropolitan Police officer has appeared in court charged with rape.

Pc Sam McGregor, 31, of the Central North Command Unit, was reported by a woman he knew following an alleged incident on May 11 2021.

He was arrested the day after the allegations emerged in June that year and was suspended from the force.

McGregor, of Alice Close, Barnet, appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Friday morning and spoke only to confirm his name, age and address.