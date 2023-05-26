Balloons fill the sky for teenagers killed in Ely crash

People release balloons during a vigil for the victims of a road traffic collision on Snowden Road in Ely, Cardiff (Jacob King/PA)

Around a thousand people have gathered for a vigil at the spot where two teenagers died in a road crash which sparked rioting after rumours spread they were being pursued by the police.

Many of those gathered held blue balloons and wore white T-shirts adorned with pictures of Kyrees Sullivan, 16, and Harvey Evans, 15, who were killed when their Sur-Ron electric bike crashed in Ely, Cardiff on Monday evening.

The local police and crime commissioner denied South Wales Police officers had been following the teenagers but CCTV footage emerged contradicting that claim.

People release balloons during a vigil for the victims of a road traffic collision on Snowden Road in Ely, Cardiff (Jacob King/PA)

The mothers of the teenagers have asked that there be no people on Sur-Ron bikes at the vigil on Snowden Road.

The PA news agency also understands that the families have requested the police are not present.

Flares were let off filling the sky with blue smoke (Jacob King/PA)

Dozens of blue and orange flares have been lit as the families of Harvey and Kyrees arrive on foot at the scene where hundreds of floral tributes and messages have been left since Monday.

Hundreds of blue balloons have also filled the sky in tribute to the teenagers and some fireworks have been set off.