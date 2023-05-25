Workers at soft drinks plant to strike over pay

UK NewsPublished:

Unite members at the Coca Cola Europacific Partners site in Wakefield voted to walk out for a series of strikes from June 8.

The logo of Unite the Union on a building
The logo of Unite the Union on a building

Workers at a soft drinks plant are to strike in a dispute over pay.

Unite said hundreds of its members at the Coca Cola Europacific Partners (CCEP) site in Wakefield would walk out for a series of strikes from June 8.

The workers voted overwhelmingly in favour of industrial action over a pay offer which the union said was worth an average of 6%, adding it did nothing to address the cost-of-living crisis.

There would be 14 days of strike action, comprising three 48-hour strikes and two 96-hour strikes, spaced over a two-week period.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Coca Cola Europacific Partners is making profits in the billions but it’s delivering a pay cut to the very workers who are making them.”

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News