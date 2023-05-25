Suella Braverman: Sunak insists he ‘did not let her off the hook’

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak

Rishi Sunak insisted he did not let Suella Braverman “off the hook” after clearing her without an investigation of breaching the ministerial code.

The Prime Minister refused calls to launch an official investigation into the Home Secretary for asking officials if she could have a private speed awareness course after being caught driving too fast.

Opposition critics accused Mr Sunak of being “too weak” to act over Mrs Braverman, who is an influential figure on the right of the Tory party.

But, in an interview with ITV’s This Morning, he said: “I haven’t let her off the hook.”

Mr Sunak said Mrs Braverman had made a “fulsome disclosure about what’s happened”.

He said he had spoken with his ethics adviser Sir Laurie Magnus who “said we can close the matter here, so that’s what we’ve done”.

Mrs Braverman was accused of breaching the code by asking taxpayer-funded civil servants to help with a private matter.