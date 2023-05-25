Police Scotland chief admits force ‘is institutionally racist’

Sir Iain Livingstone

The chief constable of Police Scotland has said the force “is institutionally racist”.

Addressing a meeting of the Scottish Police Authority (SPA) on Thursday, Sir Iain Livingstone said while the term can be “misinterpreted or misrepresented as unfair and personal critical assessments of police officers and police staff as individuals”, it is right for him to acknowledge the issues within the force.

He also said publicly acknowledging that these institutional issues exist is “essential to our absolute commitment to championing equality and becoming an anti-racist service”.

Sir Iain said: “It is right for me, the right thing for me to do as chief constable, to clearly state that institutional racism, sexism, misogyny and discrimination exist.

“Police Scotland is institutionally racist and discriminatory.

“Publicly acknowledging these institutional issues exist is essential to our absolute commitment to championing equality and becoming an anti-racist service. It is also critical to our determination to lead wider change in society.

“Prejudice and bad behaviour within policing, as highlighted by court and conduct cases, various independent reviews and by listening to our own officers and staff over recent years, is rightly of great concern and is utterly condemned.

“There is no place in Police Scotland for those who reject our values and standards.

Sir Iain Livingstone said acknowledging the issue publicly is key to addressing it (PA)

“Our vigilance as an organisation has never been stronger, rigorous recruitment; enhanced vetting; more visible conduct outcomes; and a focus on prevention.”

He also put the “onus” on the force to rid itself of institutional racism.

He told the SPA meeting: “A candid, clear assessment of institutional discrimination means recognising our absolute duty to provide just and effective policing for all according to their specific needs and circumstances.

“It also requires identifying and removing the deep-rooted barriers to achieving this. These are necessary steps to progress the commitment that Police Scotland will be anti-racist; a personal commitment I made to my fellow citizens at the commencement of the public inquiry into the death of Sheku Bayoh.”

“And, as a commitment to the people of Scotland, it is also a commitment to Sheku Bayoh’s family and loved ones.