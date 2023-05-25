Decision on Commons suspension for MP Margaret Ferrier delayed

Margaret Ferrier

Margaret Ferrier’s proposed 30-day suspension from the House of Commons for breaching coronavirus rules has been delayed.

A motion was listed on Thursday’s order paper which, if approved, would have confirmed Ms Ferrier (Rutherglen and Hamilton West) was suspended from Friday.

But Conservative whip Ruth Edwards replied “not moved” when asked by Deputy Speaker Sir Roger Gale to move the motion.

The House of Commons is in recess from the close of business on Thursday, which means the earliest the motion can reappear on the order paper is Monday June 5.

Such motions on proposed suspensions for MPs are usually approved on the nod and without the need for a formal vote, although they can be contested.

It is understood the motion will be rescheduled amid suggestions there were not enough MPs present to conduct a vote.

Erskine May, the guide to parliamentary procedure, states the House is quorate if 35 MPs vote in a division.

I’m angry that the government pulled the motion to approve the Standards Committee report on Margaret Ferrier. I don’t know what the rationale was but we should have had the motion on Tuesday or Wednesday. Yet again the govt proves itself incompetent on upholding standards. — Chris Bryant (@RhonddaBryant) May 25, 2023

A Labour source said the Government had “bottled it” and pulled the vote amid fears it could have been defeated.

Ms Ferrier, a former SNP MP who now sits as an independent, could face a by-election after she breached Covid rules in 2020 by travelling by train from Scotland to England while positive for the virus.

She appealed against the punishment recommended by the Commons Standards Committee, however the Independent Expert Panel confirmed her challenge had been rejected.

Labour MP Chris Bryant, who chairs the Standards Committee, wrote on Twitter: “I’m angry that the Government pulled the motion to approve the Standards Committee report on Margaret Ferrier.

“I don’t know what the rationale was but we should have had the motion on Tuesday or Wednesday. Yet again the govt proves itself incompetent on upholding standards.

“I gather some Tory MPs intended to vote against the motion. Despite the fact that Ferrier appealed to the independent expert panel (chaired by a former high court judge) which rejected the appeal. It feels sometimes that Parliament is determined to bring itself into disrepute.”

An MP who misses 10 sitting days due to suspension is at risk of a by-election – but 10% of voters in their constituency must sign a recall petition.