Airport workers back strike action in pay row

Unite is calling for Edinburgh Airport chiefs to make an improved offer to avert travel disruption over the summer.

Passengers could face a summer of travel chaos after airport workers voted to take strike action in a dispute over pay, a union has warned.

Unite balloted around 275 staff at Edinburgh Airport, including members working in security, terminal operations and search areas.

It said 85% backed strike action on a 75% turnout, and it is now calling on airport chiefs to get back round the table with an improved pay offer to avert disruption during the summer period.

Unite said its members at Edinburgh Airport rejected an inferior pay offer to one made to staff at Gatwick, where a 12% increase plus a £1,500 one-off cash payment has been accepted by the workforce.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Unite’s members at Edinburgh Airport have emphatically backed strike action. The pay offer on the table is nowhere near good enough and airport bosses know it.

“A realistic pay offer needs to be put on the table which values our members in the same way as our members at Gatwick Airport.

“Unite will always support our members in the fight for better jobs, pay and conditions.”

The union previously claimed members’ pay at Edinburgh Airport has been cut by around 10% in real-terms over the last seven years, and said workers are “prepared to fight for a better deal”.

