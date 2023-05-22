Starmer unveils Labour health targets pledge to make NHS ‘fit for the future’

Sir Keir Starmer NHS speech

Sir Keir Starmer has pledged Labour would make the NHS “fit for the future” with new targets for ambulance response times, cancer diagnosis and cutting deaths from cardiovascular disease.

Delivering a speech on Monday, he echoed Nye Bevan, the Labour minister who helped found the health service, in describing illness as “neither an indulgence” to be paid for, “nor an offence” to be penalised.

The Labour leader claimed the NHS will not survive another five years under the Tories, whom he accused of not believing in their “heart of hearts” in its core promise.

Giving the speech in Braintree in Essex, Sir Keir confirmed a number of key Labour commitments which include:

– Reducing cardiovascular disease including heart attacks and stroke by 25% within a decade

– Ensuring 75% of all cancer is diagnosed at stages one and two, making it easier to treat

– Ambulances to respond to cardiac arrest callouts within seven minutes

– A return to the target of 95% of all A&E patients being seen within four hours

The four-hour A&E target, which has not been achieved nationally since 2015, and an improvement in ambulance response times would be hit by 2030, he said.

For me, the NHS is personal. pic.twitter.com/kDwhqT5C1a — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) May 20, 2023

He said “We will fix the NHS. We will reform the NHS. Old values, new opportunities …

“An NHS, not just off its knees, but running confidently towards the future.”

Sir Keir promised the audience a Labour government “will deliver an NHS that is there when you need it”, adding: “No backsliding, no excuses. We will meet these standards again. We will get the NHS back on its feet.”

Sir Keir also used the speech to propose a ban on advertising junk food to children, which he has said will target both TV and social media, and measures to prevent suicide.

He has proposed a shift towards more community-based mental healthcare to reduce the burden on hospitals, with a pledge to recruit 8,500 new staff and ensure treatment is available in less than a month.

Data released earlier this month showed that a raft of NHS targets are currently being missed, including a key 62-day cancer target.

Sir Keir Starmer said that bringing down waiting times was a first-term goal for his party (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

The Government and NHS England set the ambition of returning the number of patients waiting more than 62 days to pre-pandemic levels by March 2023.

However, the data showed that the number of patients waiting longer than 62 days since an urgent GP referral for suspected cancer stood at 19,248 in the week ending April 2.

The average weekly figure for February 2020 was 13,463.

The Government has also missed a target of eliminating 18-month waits for planned NHS care such as knee and hip replacements, though numbers have fallen dramatically in recent months.

The Labour leader said in his speech a “cruel lottery of who lives and who dies” exists in Britain despite the NHS being founded to offer care for all those who need it.

He told the audience: “(The Tories) voted against the NHS right at the start – more than once.

“While they have come to accept it as part of the political furniture, in their heart of hearts they don’t believe in its central promise.

“For them it’s a cost, not a cause, and from that mindset springs the well of their neglect.

“The poverty of their ambition, the sticking plaster, crisis management impulse that never sees the opportunities, never addresses the long-term.”

Labour will back the builders, not the blockers. We'll reform our planning system to build houses, build national infrastructure projects and grow our economy. pic.twitter.com/eTPS30ek0l — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) May 18, 2023

The Labour leader ruled out imposing a salt and sugar tax during the cost-of-living crisis, but refused to be drawn on whether he would consider a levy in the event that economic pressures ease.

He said: “The focus we put today is very clearly on advertising, this is something the Government toyed with and then moved away from.

“I think that showed a fundamental weakness in their approach – an unseriousness about tackling the issues that really matter.

“What we don’t want to do in a cost-of-living crisis is add to the burden of food costs.”

Labour’s pledge will be for suicide rates to start declining within five years.

The Conservative Party highlighted that cutting NHS waiting lists was one of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s top five priorities for the country.

They responded to the speech with counter-accusations about Labour’s own record on the NHS, with health minister Will Quince saying: “It’s easy to shout from the sidelines, but the truth is Labour in Wales are currently missing all the targets Sir Keir Starmer has just set out for England.

“Labour have been running the health service in Wales for 25 years and haven’t met these targets. Sir Keir has a record of changing his mind – we can’t trust these will be Labour’s targets next week let alone in five years’ time.