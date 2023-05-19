Boy describes impact of being abused by Timothy Schofield

Timothy Schofield court case

The boy abused by Timothy Schofield, the brother of TV star Phillip Schofield, detailed the impact of what happened in a statement to Bristol Crown Court on Friday.

Timothy Schofield was jailed for 12 years at the court after being convicted of 11 child sex offences during a trial at Exeter Crown Court in April.

A victim personal statement from the boy was read by prosecution barrister Robin Shellard.

Timothy Schofield (Avon and Somerset Police/PA)

Avon and Somerset Police later released the following sections of the statement with the boy’s approval.

The extract said: “Before Tim was arrested, I felt I had no freedom.

“I often felt panic, stress and fear.

“I felt like I was trapped in a loop of fear and anxiety of the abuse happening again and again.

“It was only after Tim was arrested that I felt safe.

“It was only after Tim was arrested that I felt free.

“Free to be me, free to be happy, free to be relaxed.

“When I think about what happened, it wasn’t just what happened to me, it was who it made me become.

“I felt trampled on and feel I became a person who didn’t expect a lot from people and how they treated me and therefore, I didn’t get a lot.