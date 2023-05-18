EasyJet cuts losses as people are ‘safeguarding their holidays’

EasyJet said it reduced its loss before tax in the six months to the end of March.
The company reported a loss of £415 million, compared with £557 million a year earlier.
It carried 33.1 million passengers over the six-month period, up 41% year-on-year.
EasyJet chief executive Johan Lundgren said: “EasyJet’s optimised network combined with the strong demand seen for flights and holidays, enhanced revenue capabilities and operational resilience means we enter the summer with confidence.
“Recent research has shown that travel is the number one priority for household discretionary spend, with customers safeguarding their holidays and increasingly opting for low-cost airlines and brands which provide great value.”