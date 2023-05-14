Loreen of Sweden makes history as first woman to win Eurovision twice

Loreen

Loreen of Sweden has won the Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool, while the UK’s Mae Muller finished second from last.

The singer, who previously triumphed in 2012, made history as the first woman, and only the second person, to win the contest twice.

She scored a total of 583 points after the public and jury votes were combined, narrowly beat Finland’s Kaarija who scored 526.

With a record-equalling seventh victory, Sweden are the winners of the #Eurovision Song Contest 2023 ??? pic.twitter.com/qyxLF77iao — Eurovision Song Contest (@Eurovision) May 13, 2023

Loreen had performed her anthemic dance-pop song Tattoo for the international voting public, singing from an illuminated enclosed space on the stage.