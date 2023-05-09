Boy, 17, in court charged with murder of pensioner

Gerald Wickes death

A 17-year-old boy accused of murdering a great-grandfather has appeared in court.

The teenager was charged after Gerald Wickes, 79, was found fatally injured at an address in Queens Park Way, Leicester, following reports of a stabbing, on February 22.

The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared in custody at Leicester Crown Court on Tuesday, for a nine-minute hearing.

He had been due to enter pleas to charges which also included allegations he was in possession of an offensive weapon and assault of an emergency worker on February 22.

However, Judge Timothy Spencer KC told the teenager further reports were needed and set a new hearing, at the same court, on June 9.

A provisional trial date had already been set for October 2.