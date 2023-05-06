Notification Settings

King and Queen watch scaled-down flypast from palace balcony

UK NewsPublished:

Bad weather limited the number of aircraft able to take part int he display.

King Charles III coronation
King Charles III coronation

The King and Queen appeared on the Buckingham Palace balcony to watch a scaled-down military flypast.

The RAF’s Red Arrows display team trailed red, white and blue smoke as their Hawk jets flew over the crowds gathered on The Mall and outside the palace.

King Charles III coronation
The Red Arrows over the Mall (Niall Carson/PA)

More than 60 aircraft from the Royal Navy, British Army and Royal Air Force had been due to take part in the flypast, but “unsuitable weather conditions” meant that plan had to be abandoned.

King Charles III coronation
The King and Queen on the balcony of Buckingham Palace following the coronation (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Instead, helicopters from the three services and the Red Arrows took part in the display which lasted for around two-and-a-half minutes.

The King and Queen smiled and waved to the crowds as the aircraft flew overhead.

Footage from Royal Navy helicopters showed how poor the weather was in the skies above London.

Rain streaked the windshields of the aircraft as they flew low over the heart of the capital.

