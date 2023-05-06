King and Queen watch scaled-down flypast from palace balcony

King Charles III coronation

The King and Queen appeared on the Buckingham Palace balcony to watch a scaled-down military flypast.

The RAF’s Red Arrows display team trailed red, white and blue smoke as their Hawk jets flew over the crowds gathered on The Mall and outside the palace.

The Red Arrows over the Mall (Niall Carson/PA)

More than 60 aircraft from the Royal Navy, British Army and Royal Air Force had been due to take part in the flypast, but “unsuitable weather conditions” meant that plan had to be abandoned.

The King and Queen on the balcony of Buckingham Palace following the coronation (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Instead, helicopters from the three services and the Red Arrows took part in the display which lasted for around two-and-a-half minutes.

The King and Queen smiled and waved to the crowds as the aircraft flew overhead.

A lot was said about the weather today, this is what the crew of SEACAT01 who led the Front Line contingent of aircraft over The Mall. Never has our Motto been shown so true #NihilObstat God Save the King pic.twitter.com/zAdikgVQhm — 825 Naval Air Squadron (@825NAS) May 6, 2023

God Save the King. Over the Mall and Buckingham Palace.#Coronation #FlyNavy pic.twitter.com/qWkedKhEXZ — 845 Naval Air Squadron (@845NAS) May 6, 2023

Footage from Royal Navy helicopters showed how poor the weather was in the skies above London.