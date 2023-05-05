Man appears in court charged with murdering delivery driver

#NorthRoadincident

Christopher Elgafari has been charged with the murder of Mark Lang who died following an incident in the North Road area of #Cathays #Cardiff on March 28.

Mr Lang’s family have been updated & continue to be supported.https://t.co/P5hrBjNAKY pic.twitter.com/E5VnQG2LKn

— South Wales Police Cardiff (@SWPCardiff) May 5, 2023