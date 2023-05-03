Barclays’ shareholder meeting disrupted by protesters

Barclays

Environmental protesters have disrupted banking giant Barclays’ annual meeting for shareholders in central London.

A few minutes into the meeting, chairman Nigel Higgins was interrupted by a chorus of singers causing several minutes of disruption.

Singing a version of the Spice Girls’ Thank You Very Much, the group sang: “Stop right now, no more oil and gas. Stop burning fossil fuels and end this madness.

“Hey you, burning up the earth… we’ve had enough.”

Mr Higgins eventually responded: “Obviously we are very happy to hear opinions of what we do but maybe better to wait for the Q&A and have a two-way discussion.”

Several protesters continued to disgruntle Mr Higgins by standing up and shouting about the bank’s impact on climate change.

One protester shouted: “Barclays funds climate chaos – people are dying right now. The largest funder of fossil fuels in Europe.”