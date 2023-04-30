Notification Settings

In Pictures: Beltane festival celebrated with burning of giant wicker phoenix

UK NewsPublished:

The event took place at Butser Ancient Farm in Hampshire.

Beltain Celtic Fire Festival
Beltain Celtic Fire Festival

A traditional Celtic fire festival to mark the coming of summer has been held at Butser Ancient Farm in Hampshire.

The experimental archaeology site in Waterlooville hosted the burning of a giant winged phoenix “wicker man” at dusk to mark the pagan quarter-day farming celebration of Beltane or Beltain, which has connections to later May Day celebrations.

Performers from the Steamship Circus and the Pentacle Drummers took part, along with living history interpreters, including some dressed as Roman soldiers.

Beltain Celtic Fire Festival
(Andrew Matthews/PA)
Beltain Celtic Fire Festival
(Andrew Matthews/PA)
Beltain Celtic Fire Festival
(Andrew Matthews/PA)
Beltain Celtic Fire Festival
(Andrew Matthews/PA)
Beltain Celtic Fire Festival
(Andrew Matthews/PA)
Beltain Celtic Fire Festival
(Andrew Matthews/PA)
Beltain Celtic Fire Festival
(Andrew Matthews/PA)
Beltain Celtic Fire Festival
(Andrew Matthews/PA)
Beltain Celtic Fire Festival
(Andrew Matthews/PA)
Beltain Celtic Fire Festival
(Andrew Matthews/PA)
Beltain Celtic Fire Festival
(Andrew Matthews/PA)
