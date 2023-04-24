Strictly favourite Len Goodman made ballroom dancing accessible to millions

Len Goodman

An accidental dance star, Len Goodman made ballroom dancing accessible to millions of people with his own cockney style.

Born in Bethnal Green in London’s East End, Goodman would work selling fruit and vegetables on his grandfather’s stall.

He later became a welder in the London docks and he was training to become a footballer.

Len Goodman meets the then-prince of Wales (John Stilwell/PA)

Goodman’s former headteacher predicted he would be a failure in life, and warned him: “If you think you are only in this world to have a laugh and enjoy yourself, you will be in for a big shock when you get a job.”

But Goodman turned into an unexpected star after becoming a dancer by accident.

When an injury ended his football career, Goodman took up ballroom dancing aged 19 and specialised in exhibition shows, performing a variety of lifts.

Goodman with his fellow Strictly judges Craig Revel Horwood and Bruno Tonioli (David Jones/PA)

He won various competitions and finally retired from dancing after winning the British Championships in Blackpool in his late twenties.

In his spare time he would don his finest threads and hit the dance floor for what he describes as “crumpeteering”.

Appearing on the BBC’s Desert Island Discs in 2011, Goodman described himself as a mod in the 1960s and would dress in tonic suits and well fitted jackets.

Len Goodman and Anton Du Beke (Joel Ryan/PA)

Goodman became head judge on Strictly Come Dancing in 2004 and also joined the American version Dancing With The Stars in 2005, once again as head judge.

Goodman’s extravagant phrases and comparisons in his thick cockney accent on the BBC Show made him a fan favourite.

The judge was well known for his unique way of shouting “seven” when dancers had performed well on the dance shows.

Goodman outside the Tower Ballroom, Blackpool (Peter Byrne/PA)

Away from the ballroom, Goodman’s love of music lead to several special shows on BBC Radio 2. He was also a regular deputy for Paul O’Grady on the station.