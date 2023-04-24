Plan of Titanic sells at auction for £195,000

Undated handout photo issued by Henry Aldridge & Son of a 32ft (10m) cross-section plan of the Titanic

A plan of the Titanic used during the inquiry into the sinking of the ship in 1912 has sold at auction for almost £200,000.

The 32ft (9.7m) cross-section plan made £195,000 from a UK buyer when it went under the hammer on Saturday.

The extraordinary plan was used by witnesses and experts to establish the cause of the tragedy, and even contains original chalk marks showing what happened.

The enormous drawing, which was mounted on linen, was so pivotal to the inquiry that it was put up in the official hearing room so witnesses could refer to it constantly.

The cross-section plan of the Titanic was commissioned by the British Board of Trade to assist in the inquiry into the sinking (Henry Aldridge & Son/PA)

The hand-drawn plan of the Titanic was prepared by White Star Line architects for the 1912 British inquiry into the sinking of the ship, just weeks after the disaster.

It allowed the 96 witnesses called to testify to indicate various parts of the ship using a pointer.

After the inquiry concluded the loss of the ship had been brought about by “excessive speed”, the plan was returned to White Star.

In 2011 it was bought by a private collector for £220,000, which was then a world record for Titanic memorabilia.

The front page of the Daily Sketch newspaper reporting on the opening of the Titanic inquiry (Henry Aldridge & Son/PA)

Since 2012 it has been on public display in Belfast and has been viewed by several million people.

The plan went on sale alongside a host of other Titanic memorabilia, with an accommodation plan for the ship being picked up for £60,000.

Meanwhile, a mural from the RMS Queen Mary was sold for £55,000.

Auctioneer Andrew Aldridge, of Henry Aldridge & Son, said: “We were delighted with the auction, the prices reflect the rarity of the material offered for auction but also the enduring appeal of the Titanic story.